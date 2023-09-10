SURVEY: Your answers can shape community programs to prevent substance abuse

The Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance circulates a survey each year to help shape programs aimed at preventing substance abuse. They’re hoping to get replies from a wide variety of community members, including people without youths in their households. Here’s the announcement:

The SW Seattle Youth Alliance, a school and community coalition formed to address the high rates of youth substance use in Southwest Seattle, would like your help in learning more about community concerns related to drugs and alcohol. The coalition will use these surveys to guide their work in selecting effective prevention programs and services for youth and the community. Please take a few minutes to complete.

You can answer the survey in English, or en Español. The survey’s open until November but if you have a few minutes to spare, earlier is always better.