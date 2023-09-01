SUNDAY: Children’s Moonlight Festival at Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle

(WSB file photo)

If you’re staying in West Seattle this holiday weekend, we have a few special events to spotlight – first, the Children’s Moonlight Festival at the Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard, just north of The Home Depot) on Sunday (September 3rd). Despite its name, this celebration happens during the day, 2-4 pm,; it’s full of free activities and treats, plus a lantern parade (with kids carrying lanterns they just made) and a lion dance. All are welcome; here’s the flyer with more details.