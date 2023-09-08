Summer’s last outdoor movie, music, football, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening as the weekend approaches, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

FREE FITNESS CLASS: Noon at StarCycle (4532 42nd SW).

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: High-school season continues, with one local team playing a home game – West Seattle HS vs. Franklin at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). In a road game, Chief Sealth IHS plays Lakeside at Memorial Stadium downtown at 5 pm.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Second night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

MOVIE AT MAARTEN PARK: Last outdoor movie of the summer in West Seattle! All welcome at Maarten Park (42nd/Juneau) for “Paddington,” 7:30 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: The Potholes, Service with a Smile, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

