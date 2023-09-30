STILL MISSING: Where the search for Jim Price stands after 12 days

Today is the 12th day since 86-year-old Jim Price was last seen leaving his home on Pigeon Point in northeast West Seattle the evening of Monday, September 18th. So many have searched and/or on the lookout for him, but his disappearance remains a mystery. We asked Jim’s family what people can do to help now. A family spokesperson replied, “We’ve put together a kit with a new flyer that includes a QR code that links back to the kit, the search map that we will continue updating, and a info sheet with the latest updates and search tips.” You’ll find the newest version of those linked and downloadable here. The “latest info” document linked there also lists “unconfirmed sightings” as well as answering questions about where they’ve searched/checked, beyond the map. Otherwise, they simply ask that people continue “searching independently.” A family friend also has created a website, jimpriceismissing.com, which includes an email address for tips, as does the “latest info” doc (though it must be stressed, if you think you see him, please call 911 *at that moment* or as soon as you can – don’t wait to tell someone later).