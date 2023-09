Starting Friday, there’s a new place for little ones and caregivers to play indoors – Arbor Heights Community Church is reopening its “Stay ‘n’ Play” indoor gym for ages 5 and under. It’ll be open for drop-ins (but not dropoffs) 10 am to 11:30 am on Fridays. The area is set up with toys and indoor play equipment, and there’s no charge. The church is at 4113 SW 102nd.