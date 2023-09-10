West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: West Seattle High School volleyball team celebrates tournament win

September 10, 2023 11:55 am
Another high-school team is off to a successful start of the season. The report and photo are from West Seattle High School volleyball coach Scott Behrbaum:

The West Seattle High School girls varsity volleyball team were the champions of the Kent Meridian Varsity Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, defeating Shadle Park HS in the finals. Way to go. Wildcats!

The Wildcats also defeated Holy Names in the first league match of the year on Wednesday, 9/6.

WSHS has three road matches ahead this week, and then will be home, vs. Roosevelt, on Wednesday, September 20th – here’s the season schedule as finalized so far.

