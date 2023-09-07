Silent Book Club, ‘Matt & Ben,’ soccer, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Sunrise photo by Doug Eglington)

Here’s the list for your almost-fall Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FILL THE BOOT: Firefighters are fundraising for the fight against muscular dystrophy; in West Seattle, you’ll find them until 2 pm at California/Alaska.

LEARN ABOUT MEDICARE: 11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), health-insurance broker Patrice Lewis helps you figure it out.

DROP-IN ASSISTANCE: Neighborhood House has resources to help with a variety of things – noon-1:30 pm today, drop in to talk about rent. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

SOCCER: Two high-school girls’ soccer home games today, both at 4 pm – Chief Sealth IHS hosts Ballard at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); West Seattle HS hosts Holy Names at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Carver Kitchen Shawarma will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SILENT BOOK CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: This month’s gathering is spread across NINE local venues! Starting at 7 pm, bring your book and get ready to read. Find the venues – and more info about the SBCWS – in our calendar listing.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: In case you wonder who’s playing at West Seattle Stadium – tonight it’s Rainier Beach vs. Seattle Prep at 7 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Official opening night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

Look ahead any time with our calendar!