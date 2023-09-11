Seeking calm? Fun? Health? 12 options for your West Seattle Monday

(Red-breasted Nuthatch, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for the hours ahead:

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance 9 am-1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING: 2 pm, councilmembers talk about the week ahead. The agenda explains how to attend or watch.

RUNNING INJURY ASSESSMENTS: Free service at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), 4:30-6 pm.

SUMMER EVENING PADDLING: Monday nights all summer long, get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours, 6 pm. (1660 Harbor SW).

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

INTRODUCTION TO MEDITATION: The Alki Dharma Community offers this on the second Monday each month, 6:45 pm. (6115 SW Hinds)

MONDAY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

BEDHEAD OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 7 pm (signups at 6:30) – info in our calendar listing.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPECIAL ‘THE OFFICE’ TRIVIA: One added event tonight – special trivia event at Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) focused on “The Office,” hosted by Raised By TV. 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!