SATURDAY: West Seattle community mini-walk for Alzheimer’s awareness

September 28, 2023 9:00 am
Once again this year, at the same time as the regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s downtown, an unofficial mini-walk is planned in West Seattle. Here’s the invitation:

The local Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support group invites anyone who wants to join us for an easy, fairly level walk around the neighborhood, staying on sidewalks. Meet up with the West Seattle group if you don’t want to go downtown.

Meeting at 39th and SW Holden
Saturday 9/30 at 10:00 am
FREE

All are welcome. Wear purple if you can!

