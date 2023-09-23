Recycle Roundup, Oktoberfest, WestFest, quilts, fun(draisers), music, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Last sunset of summer, photographed by John Skerratt)

Welcome to the first Saturday of fall! Here’s what’s happening:

BENEFIT RUMMAGE SALE, TAKING DONATIONS: 8 am-10 am, you can drop off donations for the Highland Park Elementary PTA rummage sale, then shop 10 am-2 pm, by donation

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend off to a fast start with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: It’s your twice-yearly chance to drop off many kinds of recyclables – stuff you generally can’t put in curbside pickup – at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), free, 9 am-3 pm. Here’s the list of what you can and can’t drop off this time!

SALVATION ARMY FUND RUN: 9 am at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge, 1K and 5K run/walks to raise money. (9050 16th SW)

PARK VOLUNTEER EVENT: Get over to White Center Heights Park (10208 7th Place SW) and pitch in, 9 am-noon, to start your autumn with outdoor volunteering.

WESTFEST: Second and biggest day of the Holy Rosary School “Carnival of Community,” 10 am-10 pm. See the entertainment schedule here, from Princess Story Time at 10 am to West Seattle rockers DAD at 8 pm. (Off 42nd SW between Genesee and Dakota)

TEST DRIVE ELECTRIC CARS: Though the page for this Seattle City Light event at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) asks you to register, SCL says it’ll have walk-up spots too, so you can try several types of electric cars.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm, prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SATURDAY COOKOUTS: Highland Park Corner Store is grilling, 11 am-2 pm on Saturdays through the end of the month. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

OKTOBERFEST IN THE JUNCTION: Food, beer, music, games, even a costume contest! Noon-5 pm, it’s West Seattle’s first big Oktoberfest party, happening at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), raising money for scholarship funds. Get your ticket(s) here!

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS’ SHOWCASE: Admire dozens of locally made quilts – from traditional to improvisational – at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1-4 pm. Admission free.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

UNPOPPABLE FUN(DRAISER): Enjoy local treats, beverages, and fun while supporting early learning, 6:30-8:30 pm at Educare Seattle in White Center (625 SW 100th) – details and attendance info here.

AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s own Full Life Crisis, with Moss and Cadillac Black, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $10 cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘MATT & BEN’: Third weekend for the season-opening play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

