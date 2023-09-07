LIFE-SAVING GIFT: Blood-donation opportunities in West Seattle on Friday, and beyond

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest would love to see you at their West Seattle pop-up tomorrow – or another upcoming event. This month, they’re offering an extra incentive: They’re giving away a trip for 2 to Las Vegas to see Katy Perry. Whether it’s for the Friday pop-up (10 am-4 pm at the West Seattle YMCA [WSB sponsor]) or elsewhere, you must make an appointment to donate – start here. If you have any trouble with booking online, email schedule@bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.