Here’s why Whale Tail Park’s play structure is closed, and when it’s expected to reopen

Thanks for the tips about the fenced-off closure of the play structure at Alki’s Whale Tail Park. There’s no fully explanatory signage, so we asked Seattle Parks on Wednesday about the situation. We got the info today from Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor:

The “whale tail” play area on the north end of the park had a damaged slide. When we received the replacement slide, it was the wrong specs and could not be installed. We have ordered another. Once we receive the slide, we will re-install and open this section of the play area. We anticipate it will be re-open by mid-September.

O’Connor says they’ll get a sign posted so visitors know what’s going on.

P.S. We also asked her about the schedule for replacing long-closed Lincoln Park South and Westcrest Park play areas, since the construction contract has now been officially awarded. She’s hoping to have that information post-holiday.