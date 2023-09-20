Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Steller’s Jay with sunflowers, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TALK ABOUT MONEY: Discuss finances 1-2:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

JAM-MAKING CLASS: 5 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – check to see if there’s still room!

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WESTSIDE BABY BENEFIT: Food, drink, and inspiration! “Beyond the Basics” fun(draiser) tonight at 6 pm at the WestSide Baby Hub in White Center (10003 14th SW).

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm …

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: One home match tonight – West Seattle High School hosts Roosevelt at 7 pm. (3000 California SW(

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRIVIA CHAMPIONSHIP: Instead of regular trivia tonight at 8:30 pm, Talarico’s Pizza (4718 California SW) is hosting the West Seattle Trivia Championship.

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!