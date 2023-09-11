West Seattle, Washington

HEADED FOR HARBOR ISLAND: M/V Wenatchee, making state-ferry history

September 11, 2023 1:30 pm
(Photo courtesy “Boating Motes”)

Also seen in Elliott Bay – Washington State FerriesM/V Wenatchee, under tow. It’s arriving at Vigor on Harbor Island to make history as the first WSF vessel to be converted to hybrid-electric. (That’s also where the ferry was built 25 years ago.) The Wenatchee’s propulsion system also will be updated during the conversion. When it’s complete next year, it will return to service on the Seattle-Bainbridge Island route, and M/V Tacoma will head to Vigor for its hybrid-electric conversion.

  • LyndaB September 11, 2023 (1:44 pm)
    This is very cool.

