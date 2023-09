You’ll find family fun all day and into the night during Holy Rosary School‘s WestFest “carnival of community.” We stopped by for a few photos – festivalgoers are bouncing, climbing, even throwing:

Food and beverages too:

Plus onstage entertainment – here’s the schedule. And if you’d rather hang out indoors, you can play bingo. WestFest is on until 10 pm tonight; the campus is on 42nd SW between SW Genesee and SW Dakota.