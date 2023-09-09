HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Boat Swap 2023

The photo is from Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, where the West Seattle Boat Swap is happening until 4 pm. It’s all about, as M2SO describes it, “human-powered watercraft (Kayaks, SUPs, Canoes) and accessories!” With weather like this, there’s still lots of prime time to get out on the water, and it’s also never too soon to get ready for next year. The shop’s at 3602 SW Alaska (and once you’re all geared up, join tonight’s sunset paddle for Maui, presented by M2SO’s sibling business Alki Kayak Tours).