HAPPENING NOW: ‘Long Live King Cee Day’ celebration at Southwest Teen Life Center

(WSB photos)

It’s all about love. For a second year, a family who lost a loved one too soon is celebrating his memory with a community event, and you’re invited.

Just getting going in the gym at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) is the second “Long Live King Cee Day.” The namesake is Antoine D. Matthews Jr.; tomorrow would be his 34th birthday, if he hadn’t lost his life to gun violence almost two years ago. His family is working to serve and inspire youth, with the affirmation “MOBB (My Obstacles Became Blessings).”

“King Cee” is remembered by family and friends for his big heart; he was also known nearby for his sports days at Chief Sealth, just across the street from where this event will continue until 7 pm, with youth activities, performances, food, and more. The gym is on the south side, lower level, of SWTLC.