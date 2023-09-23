HAPPENING NOW: Fall Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church

Don’t need it? Don’t throw it away – recycle it! The twice-a-year chance to do that courtesy of Fauntleroy Church – working with partner 1 Green Planet – is happening right now, until 3 pm. Electronics, appliances, batteries, and more are on the long list of what they’ll accept (which also is clear about what they WON’T accept). You can drive up, ride up, walk up, and drop off your item(s) in the church lot, 9140 California SW [map], no charge – but please don’t wait until the last hour if you can possibly get there sooner.