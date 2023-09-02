Get up in the tree tops with Camp Long’s ‘pay to play’ fundraiser

(Photos courtesy Camp Long)

One week from today, you can get up in the treetops at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) for a donation that helps the park’s popular ropes course thrive. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Come join us for an opportunity to get out onto the High Ropes Course at Camp Long while supporting our programs! Funds raised will be used to purchase needed replacement gear for programs and towards purchasing equipment to improve accessibility of our challenge course.

September 9th

12 slots in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm

12 slots in the afternoon from 1 pm to 4 pm

Suggested donation of $75 per slot or $200 for a family of 3

You must register at this link: form.jotform.com/camplongchallenge/camp-long-pay-to-play-fundraiser

AND you must follow up by calling in and paying for your slot – instructions are on the form. Slots are not confirmed until paid for

Participants must be:

12 years old or older

Able to fit into our harness and helmets which accommodate a range of sizes that most people 12 and older are able to fit

Wear CLOSED-TOED SHOES the day of the event and other weather-appropriate clothes

Confirm registration by calling in for payment

Submit a completed and signed waiver for each person participating