From music to meetings and much more, here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Labor Day volleyball at Alki, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s our list of possibilities for the hours ahead:

TRANSPORTATION PLAN INFO: Today brings the third of four SDOT informational pop-ups at West Seattle libraries to talk about the newly released draft Seattle Transportation Plan, 12 pm-1 pm at High Point Library (35th/Raymond). Here are other ways to get info/offer feedback.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the air-conditioned Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer. (5078 25th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: Talk about the city’s new draft Transportation Plan and more, 6:30 pm in-person meeting at High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

TOASTMASTERS 832: Online gathering where you can work on your communication/speaking skills, 6:30 pm – our calendar listing explains how to RSVP to get the link.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

SING! Another local choir starts its new season tonight, with an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers:

FALL SEASON STARTS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th at 7 pm

Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 SW Oregon St. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7 pm-9 pm. The “audition” is just singing with us! Nothing formal. Our fabulous director may change your vocal part based on her thoughts on where you are needed most. ALL TREBLE VOICES WELCOME.

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

