From candidates to comedy to CPR, here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for the hours ahead:

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance 9 am-1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

LEARN CPR/AED: 2-4 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon):

Come learn adult hands-only CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) use through Seattle Fire Department’s Medic 2 CPR training. The focus of this training will be on contacting 9-1-1, practicing proper compression techniques and how to apply an AED in the event of a cardiac arrest. No previous experience is required. Advance RSVP requested.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING: 2 pm, councilmembers talk about the week ahead. The agenda explains how to attend or watch.

SUMMER EVENING PADDLING: Monday nights all summer long, get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours, 6 pm. (1660 Harbor SW).

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

COMEDY: Monthly “Routine Killers” show at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm, with headliner Phil Kopczynski. Tickets still available when we checked.

CANDIDATES: Seattle City Council candidates from all districts will be participating in the Seattle Fair Growth forum online tonight, with co-sponsors including West Seattle’s Morgan Community Association. Topics include density, affordable housing, and tree canopy. It’s separated into two sessions; District 1 candidates will be part of the 7-8:15 pm session – you can find the viewing link here.

MONDAY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

BEDHEAD OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 7 pm (signups at 6:30) – info in our calendar listing.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

