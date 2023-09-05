FREE & SCENIC: Grab a spot for Lake Washington Physical Therapy’s West Seattle rooftop workout Saturday

This Saturday, on a rooftop deck overlooking Elliott Bay, Lake Washington Physical Therapy in West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) is offering one last free summer outdoor workout with a view! =LWPT’s Mark Bouma says signups are open now, while they last:

It’s our FINAL rooftop class this summer — Sunset Mobility. The class will be on Saturday, Sept 9th, at 6 pm. We are once again collaborating with HIIT Lab, and they will be supplying some Happy Hour refreshments following the class for participants to enjoy on the rooftop.

It will be about a 30-minute full-body mobility class for people of all fitness levels. I’ll be leading the class and sharing some of my favorite movements to improve mobility and balance. It looks like the weather forecast is cooperating and it will be a beautiful evening! Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or towel.

Register HERE!