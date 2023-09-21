Four days until our forum with City Council, County Council candidates. Questions for them?

Quick reminder that we’re presenting a forum with our area’s Seattle City Council and King County Council candidates on Monday night (September 25th) at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). The night starts with County Council District 8 candidates Sofia Aragon and Teresa Mosqueda at 6:30 pm, and after a short break at 7 pm, City Council District 1 candidates Maren Costa and Rob Saka. All are welcome to attend; we will be recording video to publish as soon as possible afterward. As with our primary forum, we’re collecting questions by email – thanks to everyone who’s sent suggestions so far! Please send yours – the more concise, the better to westseattleblog@gmail.com.