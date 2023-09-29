FOOTBALL: Last-minute loss for Chief Sealth IHS

(Photos and video by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

For the second consecutive week, the Chief Sealth International High School football team suffered a last-minute loss. Tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, they were tied with Ingraham, 14-14, until, with 1:04 remaining in the game, the Rams got a touchdown, and the Seahawks were unable to answer. Sealth scored both TDs in the first quarter, out to a 14-0 lead after sophomore quarterback Mason Filitaula‘s TD just :47 into the game.

The point-after attempt was blocked but Sealth made up for it with a two-point conversion after the next TD by #5, senior Jamal Guy Jr., at 9:31.

Ingraham battled back, with one TD at 4:23 to go in the first half, which ended at Sealth 14, Ingraham 7, after a Seahawk field goal attempt failed in the last half-minute. Ingraham’s second TD came with 4:55 left in the third quarter, tying things up at 14-14 until they got their third with 1:04 left to play.

This was homecoming night for Chief Sealth, so both the band and cheer team were in full force, with the band playing on the field at halftime:

WHAT’S NEXT: Head coach Daron Camacho and the Seahawks (3-2) play on the road, at Brewster High School in Okanogan County, at 1 pm Saturday (October 7th).