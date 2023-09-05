FOLLOWUP: Here’s what’s happening at Myers Way east-side encampment as clearing begins

As reported here, WSDOT announced Thursday that notices had been posted at the northeast-side Myers Way encampment advising the people there that site clearing would start this week. So we went by about an hour ago to see what was happening. In view from the street were predominantly law-enforcement vehicles and officers – both Washington State Patrol and Seattle Police – as well as a few junk-hauling-type trucks and one heavy-duty truck with traffic barrels/cones (and signage).

Also notable since the last time we went by a few days ago, fewer RVs. We’ll be checking with WSDOT later today to see if there’s an update on what was done today and what’s next. The WSDOT announcement Thursday had said the plan for this week was to “begin cleaning and repairing the site, removing excess vegetation, and making other modifications at the site to help prevent resettlement.” The agency also said more than 80 percent of the known occupants of the site – 52, per previous updates – had “been matched with shelter or housing that will work for them.” If you missed the original explanation of how the placement process works, it’s in our report on the most-recent community meeting about the encampment, held in July at Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex on the other side of Myers Way, where residents say they’ve been beset by crime and safety problems as the now-being-cleared encampment continued to grow in recent months.

P.S. The last major clearing of this site happened five years ago.