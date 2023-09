Just in from Washington State Ferries: “For Friday, September 8, due to a shortage of crew, the route will be operating on one-boat service for start of the service day on the #1 sailing schedule.” Schedule links are on the alert page, which is where to check in the morning to see if the one-boat plan really happened or not – lately some of these announcements are followed by “never mind” after WSF manages to find the crew member(s) needed.