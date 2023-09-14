ELECTION 2023: Five chances to see/hear Seattle City Council District 1 candidates

More opportunities to see and hear Seattle City Council District 1 candidates Maren Costa and Rob Saka before ballots arrive in mid-October:

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: We mentioned earlier this week that we have recorded new half-hour individual interviews with the candidates. We plan to publish them, with video and with written summaries, tomorrow (Friday) night, realizing that many may not have time until the weekend to watch half-hour interviews. Public safety was the major topic.

MONDAY: Morgan Community Association is part of a coalition sponsoring Seattle Fair Growth‘s forum for candidates from all districts, online Monday night (September 18th). The announcement says, “The questions will concern density, affordable housing, our tree canopy and how they fit in our Comprehensive Plan.” District 1, 2, 3, and 7 candidates will be questioned starting at 7 pm. The viewing link and other details can be found here.

SEPTEMBER 25: We’ll be presenting a West Seattle-focused in-person forum at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) the night of Monday, September 25th. (Start time TBA – we’ll have logistics finalized shortly.) We’ll solicit questions from readers in the preceding week.

OCTOBER 3: Seattle CityClub and GSBA will present a District 1 debate in the Brockey Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm on Tuesday, October 5, in-person and livestreamed. More info here, as well as a registration link which the sponsors say offers a chance to suggest a question.

OCTOBER 5: The Harbor-Alki Neighbors’ Group has announced an in-person “town hall Q&A” with the candidates at 7 pm Thursday, October 5th. The venue will be Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

If your organization is presenting an event with both candidates, open to the community and/or viewable via livestream, please let us know so we can add it to the list – thank you!