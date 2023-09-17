COUNTDOWN: One week until reinvented West Seattle Junction Fall Festival

As we first reported last month, the West Seattle Junction Association is turning what used to be the Harvest Festival into two events starting this year – and the first one is now a week away: The Fall Festival is planned for 11 am-2 pm Sunday, September 24th. It features just about everything you loved about Harvest Fest (except the trick-or-treating, which happens closer to Halloween) – chili cookoff, cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest, live music. (Signup links for the contest and tournament are on this page.) The Farmers’ Market will be on as always, in its usual spot on California SW north of SW Alaska, while the block between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds will also be closed to traffic and will be the site of festival fun. (Meantime, the trick-or-treating celebration is set for Sunday, October 29th, including the traditional costume parade!)