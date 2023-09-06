Celebration of Life planned September 24 for Michael J. Nies, 1959-2023

Family and friends will gather September 24th to celebrate the life of Mike Nies. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Michael Jay Nies (Mike)

October 27, 1959-August 11, 2023

After an extended illness, our beloved Brother, Uncle, and Friend passed away and headed to his eternal fishing expedition.

Mike was a lifelong resident of West Seattle, and a lifelong outdoorsman. Mike was an auto mechanic for his entire adult life, starting in high school at Tom’s Automotive in West Seattle and working there for over 30 years. Mike was also actively involved in the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club; the annual children’s trout fishing was always a highlight for him. He could be seen sitting in a chair and baiting countless hooks for the entire day.

He will be missed by everyone whose life he touched. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Clara Nies. He is survived by his brother Jim, Sister-in-Law Kathleen, and his Nieces, Amanda Nies, Holly Wartella, and Jayme Nies. He is also survived by his great-niece Scarlett and great-nephew Cassius.

There will be a celebration of life on September 24th beginning at noon at the West Seattle American Legion Hall, 3618 SW Alaska Street.