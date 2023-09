Since first word of 86-year-old Jim Price‘s disappearance, people have asked how they can help. If you are available this afternoon, we just received this announcement:

A team will meet at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW) at 2 pm for a coordinated search.

Jim, who has dementia and hearing loss, was last seen Monday evening in the 3600 block of 22nd SW on Pigeon Point. He might have been intending to set out for the Senior Center in The Junction.