Brown water in Fauntleroy

We continue keeping track of brown-water instances when we get reader reports about them – otherwise there’s no public way to track them via the Seattle Public Utilities website. Today we’ve heard from one reader who is seeing it near Fauntleroy/Trenton, which is by the south end of Lincoln Park. In many cases, it’s because of SFD hydrant testing stirring up “sediment” (rust) in the lines, but nonetheless, any time it happens at your residence or business, please report it to SPU – 206-386-2800.