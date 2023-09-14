BIZNOTE: West Seattle women launch new type of sports bra for nursing/pumping moms

“Every mom is an athlete.” That’s the premise driving West Seattleites Jess Fleming and Karlie Causey as they release a line of “high-impact nursing & pumping sports bras” via Kickstarter, for their company Jen & Keri (which already sells other items). They explain:
Unlike traditional nursing sports bras with fasteners like clips, zippers, or velcro, Jen & Keri’s approach stands out in the world of postpartum attire with a unique focus on activewear designed specifically for the needs of moms, not just their babies.
Their design not only improves the ease of nursing & pumping pre or post activity, but also significantly improves upon the daily quality of life for active moms. … This new style of bra looks and functions like a traditional sports bra, but with the full functionality of a nursing bra. By taking an athlete-first approach in their design, this new nursing bra empowers new moms to tap into their sense of self and move with confidence during this transitional phase of life. … Jen & Keri’s bras are purpose-built to support athletic movements with novel bounce-reducing designs that provide compression without constriction, while still offering amazing breathability.
Their wide straps and waistband target maximum support for all of life’s movements, and their buttery-smooth fabric is perfect for sensitive skin. Above all else, Jen & Keri’s bras are built without any cumbersome clips, zippers, or velco, ensuring moms never have to sacrifice form over function, and enabling them to be worn long after infancy.
The founders are both former college athletes; Causey is a chiropractor and Fleming is a strength coach. They say they’re also concerned about sustainability, so their bras are made with “recycled, OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 fabric.” If you scroll down their Kickstarter page, you’ll see details of how the new bras work, what colors and sizes they’re available in, and more. (That’s also where you can support their crowdfunding campaign – the only way to get this specific line of bras right now.)
