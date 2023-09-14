BIZNOTE: West Seattle women launch new type of sports bra for nursing/pumping moms

“Every mom is an athlete.” That’s the premise driving West Seattleites Jess Fleming and Karlie Causey as they release a line of “high-impact nursing & pumping sports bras” via Kickstarter, for their company Jen & Keri (which already sells other items). They explain:

Unlike traditional nursing sports bras with fasteners like clips, zippers, or velcro, Jen & Keri’s approach stands out in the world of postpartum attire with a unique focus on activewear designed specifically for the needs of moms, not just their babies.

Their design not only improves the ease of nursing & pumping pre or post activity, but also significantly improves upon the daily quality of life for active moms. … This new style of bra looks and functions like a traditional sports bra, but with the full functionality of a nursing bra. By taking an athlete-first approach in their design, this new nursing bra empowers new moms to tap into their sense of self and move with confidence during this transitional phase of life. … Jen & Keri’s bras are purpose-built to support athletic movements with novel bounce-reducing designs that provide compression without constriction, while still offering amazing breathability.

Their wide straps and waistband target maximum support for all of life’s movements, and their buttery-smooth fabric is perfect for sensitive skin. Above all else, Jen & Keri’s bras are built without any cumbersome clips, zippers, or velco, ensuring moms never have to sacrifice form over function, and enabling them to be worn long after infancy.