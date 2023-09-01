West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

71℉

BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank wraps up month of featuring Cherry Consignment

September 1, 2023 6:30 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Three weeks ago, we reported on the boutique Cherry Consignment> celebrating 14 years in business. In conjunction with that milestone, HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) spotlighted Cherry throughout the month, and (above R-L) proprietor Nyla Bittermann joined HomeStreet’s Joyce Leslie for a Thursday drawing to win a gift card. Every month, the HomeStreet West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska) spotlights a local business or nonprofit; this month, it’s the West Seattle Food Bank, so if you visit the branch, you can learn about WSFB too.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank wraps up month of featuring Cherry Consignment"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.