BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank wraps up month of featuring Cherry Consignment

Three weeks ago, we reported on the boutique Cherry Consignment> celebrating 14 years in business. In conjunction with that milestone, HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) spotlighted Cherry throughout the month, and (above R-L) proprietor Nyla Bittermann joined HomeStreet’s Joyce Leslie for a Thursday drawing to win a gift card. Every month, the HomeStreet West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska) spotlights a local business or nonprofit; this month, it’s the West Seattle Food Bank, so if you visit the branch, you can learn about WSFB too.
