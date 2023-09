Thanks for the tip! That’s the sign now on the door at 1513 SW Holden in Highland Pari, former home of Wanna Teriyaki and Burger, future home of Chef Korea Miso. We published an update a month ago, after talking with one of the proprietors; she explained they’ll be serving “K-food” and that they were just awaiting final permits. Now they’ve announced they’ll open September 15th – a week from Friday.