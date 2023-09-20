BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Farewell party, other updates as Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Café wind down

One month ago, we reported on the announcement that the couple who own Youngstown Coffee, HeartBeet Organic SuperFoods Café, and Launchpad are closing all three businesses, which are side by side at 6030-6032 California SW in Morgan Junction. Tonight we have updates from Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan:

FAREWELL PARTY: This is happening tomorrow night:

Farewell Party for Youngstown and HeartBeet w/ Tomo Nakayama at Skylark Café (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Thursday, September 21 at 7 pm

All-ages show

Free (donation recommended at the door)

More info here

CLOSING SALE: This starts Friday:

HeartBeet Café and Youngstown Coffee are having a closing sale open to the public starting Friday, September 22nd, located in Launchpad, through October 8th. Tons of inventory needs to be sold through. Items will be deeply discounted and folks can make offers. Here is a link to find out more details. Kitchen equipment, coffee supplies, office furniture, decorative items, bulk foods, electronics, so much more.

REMAINING OPEN SCHEDULE: Here’s the updated plan:

Youngstown’s last day will be this Saturday, Sept 23rd

Thursday and Friday open 8 am to 12 pm

Saturday 8 am to 2 pm HeartBeet West Seattle is still on track to close Saturday. Sept 30th.

Their current open hours and days are Monday through Saturday 8 am to 3 pm

(HeartBeet Queen Anne’s last day was last Friday Sept 15th)

As noted when they announced their closure plan, their building is being sold.