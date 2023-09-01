Belly-dancing cultural celebration, album-release party, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Alki photo by James Bratsanos from earlier this week – today’s low tide is -0.9 feet at 12:24 pm)

Here’s what’s happening as we head toward the holiday weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Final Friday! Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open until 8 pm.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Also the final Friday! Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park; session schedule here.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

BELLY-DANCING CULTURAL CELEBRATION: Free! Dancing, music, bites, more. 5-9 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Album-release party for Frankie and the Witch Fingers, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: David Garbers performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Orange Comfort. Bazaar, Ember Mists, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover, all ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

‘STAGE STRUCK’ SENDOFF: 8 pm tonight, for alums and friends of the long-running youth theater program. If you missed our story – read it here.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!