Alki Community Council, film premiere, benefit for Morocco quake survivors, music, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Busy bee, as summer ends. Photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here are highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll see even more):

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

DINE OUT & HELP EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS: As previewed earlier this week, 4-10 pm, Itto’s Tapas (4160 California SW) will donate all of tonight’s proceeds to Morocco earthquake relief.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Incredibowls will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

FILM PREMIERE: Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) is presenting the premiere of “Tom,” about the life of the passionate angler and conservationist Tom Derry, at 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing has the ticket link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Live, work, dine, drink, play in the Alki area? Come hear and talk about community concerns and initiatives at the monthly Alki Community Council meeting, 7 pm. In-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online.

CHAI SHOW & SIGNING: See and hear Chai at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm – in-store show and signing event, free, all ages.

FAREWELL PARTY: As previewed last night:

Farewell Party for Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Café w/ Tomo Nakayama at Skylark Café (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Thursday, September 21 at 7 pm

All-ages show

Free (donation recommended at the door)

More info here

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Week 3 begins at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

THURSDAY THROWDOWN: All-vinyl DJ night at Revelry Room (4547 California SW, alley entrance), 8-11 pm.

We publish these daily lists as reminders, but you can look ahead any time, to any day, by visiting our calendar!