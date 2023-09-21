West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

Alki Community Council, film premiere, benefit for Morocco quake survivors, music, more for your West Seattle Thursday

September 21, 2023 10:44 am
(Busy bee, as summer ends. Photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here are highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll see even more):

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

DINE OUT & HELP EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS: As previewed earlier this week, 4-10 pm, Itto’s Tapas (4160 California SW) will donate all of tonight’s proceeds to Morocco earthquake relief.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Incredibowls will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

FILM PREMIERE: Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) is presenting the premiere of “Tom,” about the life of the passionate angler and conservationist Tom Derry, at 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing has the ticket link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Live, work, dine, drink, play in the Alki area? Come hear and talk about community concerns and initiatives at the monthly Alki Community Council meeting, 7 pm. In-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online.

CHAI SHOW & SIGNING: See and hear Chai at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm – in-store show and signing event, free, all ages.

FAREWELL PARTY: As previewed last night:

Farewell Party for Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Café w/ Tomo Nakayama at Skylark Café (3803 Delridge Way SW)
Thursday, September 21 at 7 pm
All-ages show
Free (donation recommended at the door)
More info here

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Week 3 begins at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

THURSDAY THROWDOWN: All-vinyl DJ night at Revelry Room (4547 California SW, alley entrance), 8-11 pm.

We publish these daily lists as reminders, but you can look ahead any time, to any day, by visiting our calendar!

