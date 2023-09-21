UPDATE: Police search in Fauntleroy – and southward – with helicopter

4:38 PM: Police are searching around homes on Fauntleroy Way SW just south of the ferry dock, looking for a man in what’s described as a “weapons call” and possible burglary. He’s described as Hispanic, with dark medium-length hair, no shirt, tan pants. The Guardian One helicopter is on its way to join the search. More information as we get it.

4:47 PM: The helicopter’s arrived in the area.

4:56 PM: We went to the area to look for an officer to ask about what preceded all this. We’re told the first call came from people at the ferry dock who saw what they described as a naked man with a knife or possibly box-cutter. Police noted that this might be the same person seen acting suspiciously near Fauntleroy Church earlier in the day.

5:08 PM: This search has moved a bit further south, along Marine View Drive. Meantime, police are also investigating an unrelated burglary near Fauntleroy Park, to the east of all this, and it sounds as if they have arrested someone – DIFFERENT suspect. … The original subject of the search, meantime, is said to be running through yards in the 10000-10200 block of Marine View Drive and is described as carrying a machete.

5:22 PM: The search has moved westward from there to 47th SW.

5:34 PM: They’re surrounding an area there and making the mandatory announcements that a K-9 will be deployed.