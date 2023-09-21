West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Police search in Fauntleroy – and southward – with helicopter

September 21, 2023 4:38 pm
4:38 PM: Police are searching around homes on Fauntleroy Way SW just south of the ferry dock, looking for a man in what’s described as a “weapons call” and possible burglary. He’s described as Hispanic, with dark medium-length hair, no shirt, tan pants. The Guardian One helicopter is on its way to join the search. More information as we get it.

4:47 PM: The helicopter’s arrived in the area.

4:56 PM: We went to the area to look for an officer to ask about what preceded all this. We’re told the first call came from people at the ferry dock who saw what they described as a naked man with a knife or possibly box-cutter. Police noted that this might be the same person seen acting suspiciously near Fauntleroy Church earlier in the day.

5:08 PM: This search has moved a bit further south, along Marine View Drive. Meantime, police are also investigating an unrelated burglary near Fauntleroy Park, to the east of all this, and it sounds as if they have arrested someone – DIFFERENT suspect. … The original subject of the search, meantime, is said to be running through yards in the 10000-10200 block of Marine View Drive and is described as carrying a machete.

5:22 PM: The search has moved westward from there to 47th SW.

5:34 PM: They’re surrounding an area there and making the mandatory announcements that a K-9 will be deployed.

  • vashonferry September 21, 2023 (4:53 pm)
    Chopper circling Vashon ferry terminal – Fauntleroy side. Focusing on coastline. 

  • 1994 September 21, 2023 (5:04 pm)
    Still buzzing around, and hear sirens at the bottom of the hill closer to the businesses down there. Hope the guy with a knife is found and safe, and everyone is safe.

    • Kathy September 21, 2023 (5:33 pm)
      About 10 minutes ago 4 police cars drove past us on 47th. To the south. 

  • LM September 21, 2023 (5:10 pm)
    I just saw three police cars handcuffing a fellow at the intersection of SW Barton and SW Henderson.

    • WSB September 21, 2023 (5:16 pm)
      Different guy. Added that to the story above. Still closing in on original suspect.

  • WS4Life September 21, 2023 (5:13 pm)
    We were driving up Barton around 5pm and saw SPD take down someone like in the description but he had baggy pants on, and a blanket over his shoulders. This was just past Barton and Henderson, he looked disheveled and obeyed police commands without resist. Still hear helicopter circling Fauntleroy Park. 

    • WSB September 21, 2023 (5:16 pm)
      Different suspect in different case.

  • Amanda September 21, 2023 (5:19 pm)
    A man just climbed out of the bushes in my neighbor’s yard. I am not sure of what happened proceeding his running through their yard, but I can say he did NOT have a weapon on him. No shirt or shoes and was wearing tan pants, but was unarmed. 

    • WSB September 21, 2023 (5:25 pm)
      If you haven’t already or they haven’t, please call 911 and report that (and any other) sighting(s).

    • Snowskier September 21, 2023 (5:29 pm)
      Which block are you on? We are just south of the chopper and wonder if he’s coming our way. 

    • WS Res September 21, 2023 (5:34 pm)
      How do you know? Did you search his pockets?

  • Lisa in Arbor Heights September 21, 2023 (5:30 pm)
    A helicopter just left from over my home in Arbor Heights —100th and California Ave. They were here circling for about a half hour. Can still hear them behind me on Marine View Drive.

