About that line of lights in the sky

The photo is from Nick, one of several people who emailed/texted late Friday night about that sight in the sky. It was another Starlink sighting. SpaceX launched another 22 internet-service satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, just after 8:30 pm our time Friday, and that was the fourth Starlink launch this month. However, that’s not what we were seeing here, according to FindStarlink.com – this “satellite train” was from Starlink 104, launched a week ago.
West Seattle, Washington
16 Saturday
| 0 COMMENTS