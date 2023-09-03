3 community meetings, festival fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(WSB photo – Duwamish River and South Park Bridge)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Tuesday:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: The Birdhouse (35th/Henderson) is donating 30 percent of its proceeds today to the donations-and-volunteer-powered festival – open until 3 pm.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer. (5078 25th SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL: Got questions/concerns about West Seattle’s only tiny-house village? This 6 pm monthly online meeting has updates and opportunities for discussion.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm in-person meeting at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), all welcome. The agenda includes local police, City Attorney Ann Davison, recaps of summer events and a look ahead to fall.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm meeting, in-person or online, at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), with an agenda also including local police as well as ferry-system updates, fall activities, and more.

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just show up for one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can peek into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!