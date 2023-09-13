13 options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(WSB photo, school bus in Gatewood)

Happy back-to-school day! Here’s what else is happening:

DRINK DEAL: $6 back-to-school “momosas” all day (until 3 pm) at Bebop Waffle Shop (2600 California SW) in The Admiral District.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

TRANSPORTATION PLAN INFO: Today brings the last of four SDOT informational pop-ups at West Seattle libraries to get comments and answer questions about the newly released draft Seattle Transportation Plan, 12 pm-1 pm at Southwest Library (35th/Henderson). Here are other ways to get info/offer feedback.

PARTY AT THE BEER JUNCTION: Starting at 5 pm, tonight brings the celebration in honor of former owner Allison Herzog – previous coverage here. (4511 California SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run.

ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 6:30 pm injury-prevention clinic.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’ PREVIEW: $10 seats for the “preview” performance of “Matt & Ben” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor, 7:30 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

