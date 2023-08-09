YOUTH SPORTS: Volleyball signup time for 10-to-11-year-olds

That’s “Coach Al” and his 10-to-11-year-olds’ volleyball team from last year. He asked us to share this announcement that registration is open for this year:

Sign-ups are now open for 10–11-year-old volleyball players at High Point Community Center:

Come have some fun while learning the awesome game of volleyball in a fun, supportive, and encouraging environment by a coach who’s passionate about the game!

Open to 10–11-year-olds regardless of experience level who want to learn the sport and improve their skills while building team camaraderie and competing against other centers throughout the city, culminating in an ‘All-City Jamboree’ in November.

High Point Community Center (6920 34th Ave SW) is now open for registration for play beginning the first week of September.

There are only 12 spots available on the roster so get your child(ren) signed-up right away.

Registration and more information can be had by calling 206-684-7422.