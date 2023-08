(WSB file photo)

While Hiawatha Community Center and Playfield await their future, if you’re interested, tomorrow (Saturday, August 19th) brings a unique chance to learn about Hiawatha’s century-plus-long history. Friends of Seattle’s Olmsted Parks invites you to a free walking tour, 10 am-noon. All they ask is that you RSVP – the link for that, and details of the tour, are here.