YOU CAN HELP: After the West Seattle Grand Parade, the bills march in

(Sea Scouts’ Yankee Clipper, sponsored by West Seattle Lions Club in 7/22/23 Grand Parade)

The bands played, the flags waved, the floats rolled, the dancers twirled … And then, in the days and weeks after the West Seattle Grand Parade, the bills march in. Total cost of the July 22nd parade was $10,600, according to Keith Hughes, chair of the West Seattle Grand Parade Association. The biggest cost is renting the street-closed/no-parking signs – $6,200 – and the parade permit, which runs $2,000. Sponsorships are covering $8,500 so far – leaving more than $2,000 still to be raised. So Keith has put out a call for help:

To the West Seattle Business Community: The West Seattle Grand Parade was truly grand this year, with over 75 entries. However, the number of sponsors was down and the street permit fees and barricade fees were both up significantly. The result of this is that the Parade Association has a shortfall and needs your help to pay the bills and be able to continue the Parade next year. If your company is able and willing to be a Grand Parade Sponsor at $250, $500, or $1000, please let me know and I will send you the Sponsorship packet so you can see how your sponsorship will be recognized and shared with the public. Thank you.

We asked if smaller donations would be accepted too: “Yes, small donations will be greatly appreciated. They can mail a check to WS Grand Parade, 3618 SW Alaska St., Seattle 98126, or they can call me and I can take credit card donations via Square. 206-932-9696.” (For business sponsorship info, you can call or email khughes3247 (at) gmail.com.