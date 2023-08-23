WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: The list for today/tonight

(Post-rain clouds this morning, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From discussion to dance, here are calendar highlights for the rest of your Wednesday:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Final week for local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

COLMAN POOL: At Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP VOLUNTEER HANGOUT: 5-8 pm, drop by Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) to meet some of the people who power Delridge Grocery, and find out how just a little of your time can do a lot of good toward keeping it running.

CIVIC CONVERSATION ABOUT AI: It’s moving fast. How might that change the world – your world? Come to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight, 5-7 pm, and talk about it. Our preview has more info, including the RSVP link.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner> (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

DANCE POP-UP IN THE PARK: 7:30 pm at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), Whim W’him Contemporary Dance Theater plans a pop-up performance. Free.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

