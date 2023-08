(Sunset from Lincoln Park – WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

The weekend “heat advisory” alert has expired as of 8 pm, and the forecast suggests we’re on track for a cooldown, with a high in the 70s tomorrow, the 60s Tuesday – when, the National Weather Service says, “temperatures will be their coolest since June” – and possible showers/thundershowers inbetween. In the meantime, some smoke lingers, as air-quality readings underscore.