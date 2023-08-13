WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!

(Photographer Jerry Simmons says this squirrel was ‘just hanging out’)

Welcome to Sunday! Here’s what’s on our highlight list:

WEATHER ALERT: Temps will be going up starting tonight, warns the National Weather Service.

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT: The second wave of 50 floats were hidden by Saturday morning, so searching continues today. (Here’s where NOT to look.)

HELP FOR MAUI: Here’s our updated list, including a few today-only opportunities.

BABY DEVELOPMENTAL PLAY AND Q/A: 9 am at Alki Beach – details in our calendar listing.

SILENT BOOK CLUB AT THE BEACH: Also at Alki, 10 am-noon, the popular “read your book and talk about it, or don’t” event goes to Alki! Details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering summer fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

SUMMER SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: 10 am-4 pm behind Carmilia’s (4528 California SW): “Vintage, Art, Music, and Street Tacos” – new weekly event in August. Vendor info in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

CHERRY CONSIGNMENT CELEBRATES 14 YEARS: All weekend, Cherry Consignment on the north edge of The Junction is celebrating 14 years in business – 14 percent off and special treats (Shug’s sorbet today) – the shop is open noon-5. (4142 California SW)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Free weekly tours resume today, 1-4 pm, last tour starts at 3:45. Only three more chances this summer after today! (3201 Alki SW)

BENEFIT BEER: 1-11 pm, Future Primitive in White Center (9832 14th SW) is donating 10 percent to Access Walk, which supports people’s travel expenses to access reproductive health care.

POP-UP TREATS: 2 pm-5 pm, Lovely & Dapper Desserts will be at Ounces with their famous mini-cakes. (3809 Delridge Way SW).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), live music with Steve Itterly, 3-5 pm.

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

