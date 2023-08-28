WEST SEATTLE STAIRWAYS: Bonair closure, Brandon construction, California Drive update

Updates today on three West Seattle stairways, present and future:

BONAIR/HALLECK WORK: Thanks to Desiree for the tip on this. If you use this stairway in upper Alki, note that tree/vegetation work is set to start Wednesday.

(SDOT photo)

The stairway will be closed during the work, according to the official construction notice. It’s expected to last up to two days. SDOT‘s Greg Funk says this is prep work before the stairway is rebuilt (which is also awaiting a separate project – Seattle City Light needs to move the pole at the bottom of the stairway).

BRANDON CONSTRUCTION: This under-construction stairway between 21st and 23rd, a block east of the Delridge Library, has caught a lot of attention:

(WSB photo)

This isn’t an SDOT project – the developer of an adjacent house-building project was required to build it as a condition of the project permit. But, SDOT’s Funk tells us, it will be turned over to the city when complete. One feature that not all stairways have: As requested by at least one community member, this will have “runnels” so that bicycles can be pushed up/down the stairway. As for its status, Funk says, “The bike runnels have been formed and poured and the contractor is working on forming and pouring stair treads. No ETA on completion but October for concrete work and then another month for rail.”

CALIFORNIA DRIVE: This stairway project in Fauntleroy “is almost complete,” Funk says. “SDOT crews are installing the permanent rail this week.”