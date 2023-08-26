West Seattle, Washington

POWER PROBLEMS: 300+ customers in Puget Ridge area out; vault fire on West Marginal

August 26, 2023 7:29 pm
7:29 PM: Thanks for the tips. Above is a screengrab of the Seattle City Light map showing 317 customers lost power about 10 minutes ago, mostly in the Puget Ridge area. No obvious cause yet. Let us know if you see SCL crews!

7:51 PM: We don’t know yet if it’s related but SFD is responding to a vault fire in the 6700 block of West Marginal [map]. Firefighters report “light smoke coming from an underground vault” and SFD says via Twitter/X: “Firefighters are establishing a 300-foot safety perimeter as a precaution and to protect nearby structures.”

  • Longfellow Creek August 26, 2023 (7:34 pm)
    SCL crews just hit the corner of Juneau and Delridge

  • datamuse August 26, 2023 (7:40 pm)
    Real time 911 is showing a vault fire on West Marginal, could that be related?

    • WSB August 26, 2023 (7:50 pm)
      Don’t know yet. Stepped away from the desk for a few minutes and came back to this.

