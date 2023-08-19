WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: New business uncovers old sign in The Junction

Thanks for the tips! The old signage for Dick ‘n’ Dale’s Appliance & TV has been uncovered by the new tenant moving into 4538 California SW. It was beneath the signage for Village Woodworks, which occupied the space for a quarter-century before suddenly closing in early 2022. We’re not sure how long Dick ‘n’ Dale’s was there but did find an archived Seattle Times story quoting its owner in 1990. And the West Seattle Junction Historic Resources Survey from 2016 says, “This store, built in 1948, was West Seattle (and later Sportsland) Sporting goods from the 1950s into the 1970s. Later, local residents operated Dick & Dale’s Appliances until the 1990s.” As for the sign’s future, the Industrious proprietors told us they aren’t yet sure what they’ll do with it after taking it down,